Pocket Rocket

Carole's car is one of these, Peugeot 208 and it's currently in having its annual service and MOT (roadworthiness test that commences when the car is 3 years old) so I've been lent this one. Carole's is a 1.2 litre petrol and that goes like the proverbial off a shovel; this is top of the range fully electric, all the bells and whistles and it makes Carole's car look pedestrian. So much fun to drive, with a range of 244 miles when fully charged. Still not sold on the concept, but we're being forced down this route by our Government .........



Oh yeah, the colour is vile



