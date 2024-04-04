Previous
Pocket Rocket by phil_sandford
Pocket Rocket

Carole's car is one of these, Peugeot 208 and it's currently in having its annual service and MOT (roadworthiness test that commences when the car is 3 years old) so I've been lent this one. Carole's is a 1.2 litre petrol and that goes like the proverbial off a shovel; this is top of the range fully electric, all the bells and whistles and it makes Carole's car look pedestrian. So much fun to drive, with a range of 244 miles when fully charged. Still not sold on the concept, but we're being forced down this route by our Government .........

Oh yeah, the colour is vile

Thanks for dropping by
4th April 2024

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha , they will see you coming !!
April 4th, 2024  
