Previous
Photo 2746
FOR2024 #26 - Portrait #1
Portraits this week from, so here's Lucy-Anne who you’ve all seen before (and who is happy to have her pic posted before somebody asks).
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3557
photos
162
followers
180
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
15th February 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
lucy-anne
,
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great portrait - such a pretty and happy face !
February 26th, 2024
