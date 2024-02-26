Previous
FOR2024 #26 - Portrait #1 by phil_sandford
Photo 2746

FOR2024 #26 - Portrait #1

Portraits this week from, so here's Lucy-Anne who you’ve all seen before (and who is happy to have her pic posted before somebody asks).

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
752% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great portrait - such a pretty and happy face !
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise