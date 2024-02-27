Previous
FOR2024 #27 - Portrait #2 by phil_sandford
FOR2024 #27 - Portrait #2

And here's number two grandchild, Leah, who like her elder sister is also more than happy for Nanny & Granddad to point their cameras at her.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offereing. Much appreciated
Casablanca ace
So much personality in this
February 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Your grandchildren are all so photogenic.
February 27th, 2024  
