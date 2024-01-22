Sign up
Previous
Photo 4120
4a — Thy successor hath arrivethed…
Lost all audio function last month trying to capture grandchildren on video.
It came back …
after
Christmas, but it went out again last week.
Kinda hard to use a “phone” without a mic or speaker output.
The outgoing phone lasted 3+ years. It was new after
this rowing incident
.
[ PXL_20240122_213656077.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
All of my January 22nd posts
1 year ago:
“If only I found this *before*… [Filler]”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Jenny!”
5 years ago:
“The resilience of children”
6 years ago:
“Our chirping, 4:45 a.m. wake-up ‘call’”
7 years ago:
“These are okay……”
(Well, one more has to go now)
8 years ago:
“George & Jean”
9 years ago:
“Huh. Sloppy plumber? What to do??”
10 years ago:
“Dwarf pomegranate”
11 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Jen!”
12 years ago:
“Warranted Good”
13 years ago:
“Harbaugh’s Café”
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
4
0
Lin
ace
Nicely captured - and I love the title.
January 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Ooo! I'll be waiting for your review!
January 23rd, 2024
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
Relatively easy and quick transition from the 4a to the 8. It's a nuisance re-configuring notifications and signing in to certain apps on the new device, but my previous phone was crippled without sound, so last night we were able to [jigsaw] puzzle again listening to podcasts!
January 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
A new phone will be a nightmare for me, but it will have to be done very soon.
January 23rd, 2024
