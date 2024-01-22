Previous
4a — Thy successor hath arrivethed… by rhoing
Photo 4120

4a — Thy successor hath arrivethed…

Lost all audio function last month trying to capture grandchildren on video.
It came back … after Christmas, but it went out again last week.
Kinda hard to use a “phone” without a mic or speaker output.

The outgoing phone lasted 3+ years. It was new after this rowing incident.

[ PXL_20240122_213656077.PORTRAIT_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

22nd January 2024

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Lin ace
Nicely captured - and I love the title.
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Ooo! I'll be waiting for your review!
January 23rd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Relatively easy and quick transition from the 4a to the 8. It's a nuisance re-configuring notifications and signing in to certain apps on the new device, but my previous phone was crippled without sound, so last night we were able to [jigsaw] puzzle again listening to podcasts!
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
A new phone will be a nightmare for me, but it will have to be done very soon.
January 23rd, 2024  
