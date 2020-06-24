Previous
Secret Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 795

Secret Garden

One of my favourite childhood books is The Secret Garden about a spoilt child who comes good.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

JackieR

One of mine too!
June 24th, 2020  
a classic
June 24th, 2020  
How delightful! I like the roses climbing over the wall and the door through the wall.
June 24th, 2020  
