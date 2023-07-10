Sign up
Previous
Photo 457
Lovingly new & shiny
I was striding past on route to capture the oldest hotel in Cyprus, I always feel so happy when the dilapidated buildings have restored and with thought.
They didn’t know I took the photos, however I popped in to show them…. It made their day and a little sketo helped mine.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Tags
pafos
