Previous
318 / 365
An office full of wonderment…
We can tell so much about the style, art work
in fact everything about the people who own / work in an office open to thé public.
This office was filled with energy, character & passion, It was spot on…
I shared my opinions of course which set the tone for an upbeat meeting with a charming lady.
After our meeting a little bundle of fluffiness joined us… 9 months old and adorable…
my son gave me that look 👀
Soon…
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1158
photos
104
followers
132
following
87% complete
Brian
ace
Love this and your narrative
July 18th, 2024
