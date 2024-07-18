Previous
An office full of wonderment…
An office full of wonderment…

We can tell so much about the style, art work
in fact everything about the people who own / work in an office open to thé public.

This office was filled with energy, character & passion, It was spot on…

I shared my opinions of course which set the tone for an upbeat meeting with a charming lady.

After our meeting a little bundle of fluffiness joined us… 9 months old and adorable…
my son gave me that look 👀

Soon…
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Beverley

Brian ace
Love this and your narrative
July 18th, 2024  
