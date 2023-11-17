« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 692

 by Ross S. on Nov 17th 2023

1) Snowy Egret by PhotoCrazy

2) Sunrise Beach Walk by Peter Dulis

3) From the frog position by haskar

4) As green as they come by Diana

5) Proud mamma by KoalaGardens🐨

6) Time for reading by Ellen Bogenschutz

7) Floral Still life by Shutterbug

8) Lake by *lynn

9) 2023 First Snow by Junan Heath

10) One of the lovely clouds yesterday passing by. by Dawn

11) Neighborhood Eagle by gloria jones

12) Chrysanthemums.... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

13) Remembrance Day by Babs

14) Day’s done by LManning (Laura)

15) A House in a Bubble by Corinne C

16) Autumnal Path by Carole Sandford

17) Breaking Down Beautifully DSC_6743 by Merrelyn

18) The walker by Call me Joe

19) Golden sunrise by Christina

20) Tunnel by Lesley



