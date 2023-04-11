Scruffy garden

And if you look closely you might see a nose in the green hutch thing. Fernanda the fox has taken to curling up in there again what with the rain.
3 good things
1. Ros at work has had a bad dose of COVID, but is back feeling better if not 100 percent.
2. A rustled up working from home lunch of fried leftover potatoes, spring greens and a tin of sardines - very yummy.
3. Felt slightly less anxious today if not completely chilled out - thanks for all the good wishes. Probably the biggest waste of energy there is - needless worrying.