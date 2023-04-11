Previous
Scruffy garden by boxplayer
101 / 365

Scruffy garden

And if you look closely you might see a nose in the green hutch thing. Fernanda the fox has taken to curling up in there again what with the rain.

3 good things
1. Ros at work has had a bad dose of COVID, but is back feeling better if not 100 percent.
2. A rustled up working from home lunch of fried leftover potatoes, spring greens and a tin of sardines - very yummy.
3. Felt slightly less anxious today if not completely chilled out - thanks for all the good wishes. Probably the biggest waste of energy there is - needless worrying.

11 April 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
Bill Davidson
I remember how ‘unscruffy’ and productive it was last year.
April 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
An inbetweenie phase rather than scruffy.
April 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A work in progress!
April 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Scruffy but blooming later :)
April 11th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'd love to walk about and look at this garden!
April 11th, 2023  
