Park growth by boxplayer
Park growth

Around the moat in the park.

Working from home day and hot outside math it stayed cool inside.

Cycled to the park to eat my lunch and buy an instant barbecue. Couldn't really settle down for work after and finished early to marinade stuff for a barbecue.

3 good things
1. Fernanda the fox was in the kennel again this morning.
2. Park lunch
3. Barbecue weather

7 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

