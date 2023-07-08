Brewery selfie

Visiting J and Z for the weekend, we stopped off at the Nethergate Brewery half way round our afternoon ramble. Very hot and humid day with none of the predicted thunderstorms.
Rushed morning as I needed to pack but also cycle to the village in search of macaroons to bring as a gift. The shop didn't open till 11 though so grabbed a few things from the Spar instead.
Arrived in Suffolk in time for a glass of bubbly outside and a lovely buffet salad lunch. Loads of swifts swooping about though none as yet have been tempted into J's swift boxes. We were welcomed by their 2-year-old excitable retriever Bear who spent most of the weekend trying to slobber all over me. Dave had no problem with the slobber so I kept directing her to him.
Afternoon walk across the water meadows and along the old railway line stopping at the brewery for beer, wine and gin, before retracing our steps. Sat outside again for a bit before two silly games of Mölkky (Finnish skittles) with Pimm's - won by J and very notably by Dave who managed to get the one point he needed by knocking over exactly the right skittle and nothing else. By this time, bats were flitting over the lawn in search of insects.
Salmon, new potatoes and asparagus for a lovely dinner followed by berries and the dessert wine we'd brought. To bed in their very nicely laid out spare bedroom with ensuite - was just like an Airbnb. Windows open to try and alleviate the heat.
All good things - a lovely place our old neighbours have now.