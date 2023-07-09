Hollyhocks

In J and Z's lovely garden. Not only do they have swifts flying around but lots of other bird life flitting in and out of the trees and onto the bird feeders and generally chirping merrily.
Slept in late in their comfy spare room coming down for a light croissant breakfast. More cloud cover today and the odd spit of rain, but after initial coolness, it seemed to get muggy again.
Walked 5 mins down the road for a pub lunch at the Wagon, oddly situated in what looked like a new build housing estate. Beautiful starters but so-so main courses. Back for a cup of tea before driving home. Very tired but put away the big Sainsbury's delivery and practised accordion before relaxing.