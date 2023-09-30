On the Dead Sea. Catching up with holiday photos.This morning, got on the coach after our one night in Aqaba to make the long journey back to Amman, 4 hours altogether. But there were stops obviously.Stopped at a particularly sand duney part of the desert and then as we started passing the Dead Sea, at a rock formation that was said to be Lot's wife turned into a pillar of salt with views over the salty seashore.Arrived at the Grand East Resort and Spa to spend a couple of hours lunching and trying out the salty waters and mud bathing.Lunch was the usual buffet and was ok as such but the service was appalling and those who'd ordered from the menu had to wait so long that the guide had to push back our leaving time.We walked through the resort after gradually descending past all the different pools to the beach and the cordoned off bit of Dead Sea we could swim in.It was truly strange - you couldn't have sunk if you'd tried. We stayed playing in it for a short while, but it was all a bit odd: the water slightly slimy, the fear of getting it in your eyes and the impossibility of floating comfortably.Dave covered himself in the mud after, but I didn't but went up to the other levels away from all the annoying flies, to swim in one of the pools.Returned to get back on the coach and return to Amman where we were back in the hotel we'd started in. Dave and I found ourselves in a huge suite with 3 beds, and 2 tellies. Most of us too tired to venture far, we had our last Jordanian supper in the hotel.Dead Sea frolics30 September 2023Dead Sea, Jordan