Royal Jordanian in-flight meal

So used am I to flying budget airlines, that I was very excited to get a flight meal - I always used to like all those little packaged pots of food when we flew when I was younger. Last of the holiday photos.
Last breakfast in the Amman hotel and I took a preventative Immodium as we would be flying later. Saw our tour guide getting ready for his next group and said another goodbye.
Got a taxi to the airport along with J and K.
All got a bit fretful at the airport as security came up quicker than I was expecting and I'd hoped to find a replacement luggage label for my suitcase and I hadn't drunk my water and had to gulp it all down with Dave helping. But then he needed to keep weeing every 5 mins after that.
Check-in had a long queue as did passport control. But finally we were through to do last minute shopping - biscuits, chocolates and Dead Sea mud facials for sisters and nieces.
Plane was a proper long haul one - roomy with 3 rows of seats, films and meal included. Got chatting to the woman sat next to us who'd done a similar tour but with Exodus and had seemed to have had a less than excellent time. Or maybe she was just a bit moany.
Uneventful flight and I wasn't nervous at all and time managed to pass - watched Erin Brockovitch then the new Adam Driver film 65. Meal was spicy chickpeas with rice and fruit salad.
Journey back on the tube however was not straightforward with engineering works on the Piccadilly line meaning there was no service and then the Elizabeth line was down for a bit. Trekked about considering the bus, but realised that would take centuries so went back to the Elizabeth line which was now working.
Home after seemingly hours, so exhausted I couldn't think of unpacking. Just did a middle eastern smorgasbord supper and collapsed into bed.