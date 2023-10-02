All that remains

From our week in Jordan, a bottle of water.



Straight back to work having arrived home yesterday at 6 and I was completely exhausted. Could barely concentrate and just focused on what seemed immediately urgent and clearing the emails.



Went to the shops at lunchtime to get in food. R and R arrived after work, staying until Saturday. Halloumi peppers and the very nice chocolate they'd brought before an early night.



Walthamstow E17