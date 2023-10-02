Sign up
All that remains
From our week in Jordan, a bottle of water.
Straight back to work having arrived home yesterday at 6 and I was completely exhausted. Could barely concentrate and just focused on what seemed immediately urgent and clearing the emails.
Went to the shops at lunchtime to get in food. R and R arrived after work, staying until Saturday. Halloumi peppers and the very nice chocolate they'd brought before an early night.
2 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
FunnyFace
Ah, and your memories remain! Shame no day off before work to decompress from travel.
October 3rd, 2023
