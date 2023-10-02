Previous
All that remains by boxplayer
All that remains

From our week in Jordan, a bottle of water.

Straight back to work having arrived home yesterday at 6 and I was completely exhausted. Could barely concentrate and just focused on what seemed immediately urgent and clearing the emails.

Went to the shops at lunchtime to get in food. R and R arrived after work, staying until Saturday. Halloumi peppers and the very nice chocolate they'd brought before an early night.

FunnyFace
Ah, and your memories remain! Shame no day off before work to decompress from travel.
October 3rd, 2023  
