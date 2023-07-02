Previous
Long Legged Fly by corinnec
99 / 365

Long Legged Fly

I could not resist posting another capture even if it’s not a so good picture.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags ace
Well, I think it's pretty cool!
July 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Still pretty good!
July 2nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Very cool legs
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
