99 / 365
Long Legged Fly
I could not resist posting another capture even if it’s not a so good picture.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
2
Corinne C
7
3
2
Animals
iPhone 13 Pro Max
2nd July 2023 3:59pm
phone
fly
insect
summer
vermont
legged
‘long
fly’
Mags
Well, I think it's pretty cool!
July 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
Still pretty good!
July 2nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Very cool legs
July 2nd, 2023
