101 / 365
The Food Inhaler
Shoney is a sweet, energetic and protecting friend. She hunts bees and other flying insects despite being allergic to bees. In the house her main goal is to be fed before, during and after her meals 😊
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Album
Animals
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
friend
,
vermont
,
german shepherd
,
shoney
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Great closeup of Shoney. =)
July 30th, 2023
moni kozi
Hahahaaaa! Brilliant description of this lovely beast!
July 30th, 2023
