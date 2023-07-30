Previous
The Food Inhaler by corinnec
The Food Inhaler

Shoney is a sweet, energetic and protecting friend. She hunts bees and other flying insects despite being allergic to bees. In the house her main goal is to be fed before, during and after her meals 😊
Mags ace
Ha ha! Great closeup of Shoney. =)
July 30th, 2023  
moni kozi
Hahahaaaa! Brilliant description of this lovely beast!
July 30th, 2023  
