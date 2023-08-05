Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
Peekaboo
Cassoulet playing in the stairway
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
837
photos
138
followers
219
following
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
31
49
646
50
647
648
102
649
Views
9
9
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Animals
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2023 3:42pm
Tags
b&w
,
cat
,
stairs
,
pet
,
summer
,
vermont
,
indoor
,
cassoulet
Liz Milne
ace
What a beautiful cat! Good picture!
August 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous corinne , great eyes the stairway acts as a natural frame too
August 5th, 2023
