Previous
103 / 365
Western Screech Owl
This was captured back in Arizona. We had a family of Western screech owl in the backyard and they were so cute!
I found it yesterday and I wanted to see if I could improve the original with Lightroom. I was able to increase the exposure but not to improve the focus.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Tags
owl
,
arizona
,
western screech owl bird animal
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 23rd, 2023
