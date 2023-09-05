Sign up
Bald Eagle
In his enclosure, but so magnificent I had to post his picture.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
bird
animal
summer
eagle
vermont
vins
‘bald
eagle’
Diana
ace
He sure is gorgeous, lovely shot and detail.
September 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So majestic
September 5th, 2023
