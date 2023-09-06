Previous
VINS Resident by corinnec
VINS Resident

Another injured Owl at The Vermont Institute of Natural Science.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Corinne C

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty!
September 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
September 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
September 6th, 2023  
