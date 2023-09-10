Previous
My Very Best Friends by corinnec
110 / 365

My Very Best Friends

Shoney and Chief are obedient and super attentive. It's usually easy to have them seat for a picture.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! What a nice shot of your fur babies!
September 10th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
How cute- matching tongues!
September 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What good looking dogs
September 10th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah such gorgeous pups
September 10th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
who's a good dog, then? They are! :-)
September 10th, 2023  
Kathy ace
they look tired. Have they been running? They are beautiful dogs and well behaved.
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise