110 / 365
My Very Best Friends
Shoney and Chief are obedient and super attentive. It's usually easy to have them seat for a picture.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
pets
,
animal
,
rural
,
vermont
,
german shepherd dog
Mags
ace
Aww! What a nice shot of your fur babies!
September 10th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How cute- matching tongues!
September 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What good looking dogs
September 10th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah such gorgeous pups
September 10th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
who's a good dog, then? They are! :-)
September 10th, 2023
Kathy
ace
they look tired. Have they been running? They are beautiful dogs and well behaved.
September 10th, 2023
