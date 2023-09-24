Sign up
111 / 365
No, It's Not a Pig :-)
Cassoulet shows off his cute pink nose.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
7
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Animals
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2023 2:13pm
animal
,
cat
,
pet
,
vermont
,
maine coon
,
cassoulet
Yao RL
ace
Haha, can not stop laughing.
September 24th, 2023
photogq
Great pov
September 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool pov
September 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Neat little pink nose!
September 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Cute little schnozzle
September 24th, 2023
*lynn
ace
What a great close-up! made me smile ~ fav
September 24th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
September 24th, 2023
