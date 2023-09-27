Sign up
Sweet and Friendly
On my way home from town, I stopped to see my friends. They are about 6 horses and they run to see you if you stop by their fence.
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful animal!
September 28th, 2023
Linda Godwin
sweet portrait
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely detailed image
September 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great place to stop for love and a photo
September 28th, 2023
