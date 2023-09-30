Sign up
One Day I'll have Wings
A Tiger Moth rather long and big.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
moth
,
vermont
,
tiger moth insect caterpillar
Lesley
ace
Omg this is amazing!
September 30th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Very fine focusing !
September 30th, 2023
