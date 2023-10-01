Sign up
114 / 365
114 / 365
Small and Pretty
I have no idea what bird this is but it was so pretty on top of the tractor.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Views
5
5
2
1
Animals
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th September 2023 12:49pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
bird
,
animal
,
fall
,
rural
,
outdoor
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice capture
October 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
October 1st, 2023
