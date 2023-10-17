Previous
I Think She Sees Me by corinnec
I Think She Sees Me

We still have bees around the house.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
George ace
Oh, stunning, far better than the one I'm about to post.
October 17th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful close up!
iPhones take such great photos now, I have the iPhone 13 as well!
October 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh yeah he sees you - great captured look
October 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous close up!
October 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super macro!
October 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
October 17th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great capture and details
October 18th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Stunning capture.. Big Fav
October 18th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Super close up!
October 18th, 2023  
