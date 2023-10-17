Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
116 / 365
I Think She Sees Me
We still have bees around the house.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
9
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
913
photos
144
followers
226
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Latest from all albums
700
54
701
702
55
703
116
704
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
Animals
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2023 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
fall
,
rural
,
vermont
,
cactp
George
ace
Oh, stunning, far better than the one I'm about to post.
October 17th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful close up!
iPhones take such great photos now, I have the iPhone 13 as well!
October 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh yeah he sees you - great captured look
October 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous close up!
October 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Super macro!
October 17th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
October 17th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great capture and details
October 18th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Stunning capture.. Big Fav
October 18th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Super close up!
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
iPhones take such great photos now, I have the iPhone 13 as well!