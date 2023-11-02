Sign up
Playful Cassoulet
My Little Man is waiting on top of the stairs, once upstair he will jump playfully on my legs.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
929
photos
149
followers
228
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Animals
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd November 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
house
,
stairs
,
pet
,
vermont
,
indoor
,
cassoulet
Mags
ace
Oh! What a little ham he is for you! So cute.
November 2nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh what a cutie and so playful!
November 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
So sweet
November 2nd, 2023
