Playful Cassoulet by corinnec
117 / 365

Playful Cassoulet

My Little Man is waiting on top of the stairs, once upstair he will jump playfully on my legs.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags
Oh! What a little ham he is for you! So cute.
November 2nd, 2023  
Islandgirl
Oh what a cutie and so playful!
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn
So sweet
November 2nd, 2023  
