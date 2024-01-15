Sign up
125 / 365
What's Up?
Yesterday I posted a picture of Shoney so today you have Chief, alias Chiefter our German Shepherd boy. He is going to be 11 years old this year! but he is still a puppy at heart.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in 2017 with a beginner class at our local...
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
winter
,
pet
,
vermont
,
chief
,
german shepherd dog
,
cactp
Liz Milne
ace
Sweet
January 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! I know that look and it's precious!
January 15th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Too cute.
January 15th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Cute pose!
January 15th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love this portrait with the quisitive look.
January 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great title with this wonderful capture
January 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
January 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw what a sweet pose.
January 15th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Aw, such a cute portrait
January 15th, 2024
