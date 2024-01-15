Previous
What's Up?

Yesterday I posted a picture of Shoney so today you have Chief, alias Chiefter our German Shepherd boy. He is going to be 11 years old this year! but he is still a puppy at heart.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
Liz Milne ace
Sweet
January 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! I know that look and it's precious!
January 15th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Too cute.
January 15th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Cute pose!
January 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love this portrait with the quisitive look.
January 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great title with this wonderful capture
January 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
January 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw what a sweet pose.
January 15th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Aw, such a cute portrait
January 15th, 2024  
