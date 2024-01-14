Sign up
Sweet Shoney
She positioned her face so well so her eyes and nose are just in the middle of the grid!
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
snow
dog
winter
pet
vermont
german shepherd dog
shoney
Phil Howcroft
ace
shoney looks awesome corinne
January 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Clever girl! Super capture!
January 14th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
So helpful! :-)
January 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Oh- how could you resist - she's just willing you to do her bidding...
January 14th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Her look is very intense and perfectly placed (framed) Fav.
January 14th, 2024
