Sweet Shoney by corinnec
124 / 365

Sweet Shoney

She positioned her face so well so her eyes and nose are just in the middle of the grid!
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Corinne C

Phil Howcroft
shoney looks awesome corinne
January 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Clever girl! Super capture!
January 14th, 2024  
Annie-Sue
So helpful! :-)
January 14th, 2024  
Rob Z
Oh- how could you resist - she's just willing you to do her bidding...
January 14th, 2024  
Walks @ 7
Her look is very intense and perfectly placed (framed) Fav.
January 14th, 2024  
