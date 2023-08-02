2nd August 2023

This morning I finally decided to book the hotel I had spotted for our unwanted extra day in Pisa thanks to British Airways cancelling our return flights. I managed to pay the deposit but then it all went ‘tango uniform’ and it turned out that the rooms which have been available for the last week are not actually available! The B&B did refund my deposit - I think it was a website glitch. Unfortunately although I have found another suitable one, it is nearly a hundred pounds more expensive and I am not confident that we will get the money back from BA.



In the afternoon I had a more constructive time and made up the cards to be delivered to Richmond Museum tomorrow.



These are some beautiful freesias - some of my favourite flowers (along with agapanthus and cornflowers).

