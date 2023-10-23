Previous
Next
23rd October 2023 by emmadurnford
296 / 365

23rd October 2023

What a great day today. Sue and Robert had invited us over to see their new boat in Walton this morning. We arrived at about 10.30am and walked along the river to the marina where she is moored. The boat was a lot bigger than I expected and even had two double beds - one of which is in a separate room.

Amazingly we were there until mid afternoon and Sue had brought champagne and cakes to celebrate. We had bought a miniature bottle of Prosecco on a gold ribbon to christen ‘Vanilla Shake’ but we didn’t think it was a good idea to smash it against her paintwork so we waved it in the air instead.

We slowly walked back for a cup of tea at Sue and Robs house before finally setting off for home and getting back about 5.30pm.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise