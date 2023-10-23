23rd October 2023

What a great day today. Sue and Robert had invited us over to see their new boat in Walton this morning. We arrived at about 10.30am and walked along the river to the marina where she is moored. The boat was a lot bigger than I expected and even had two double beds - one of which is in a separate room.



Amazingly we were there until mid afternoon and Sue had brought champagne and cakes to celebrate. We had bought a miniature bottle of Prosecco on a gold ribbon to christen ‘Vanilla Shake’ but we didn’t think it was a good idea to smash it against her paintwork so we waved it in the air instead.



We slowly walked back for a cup of tea at Sue and Robs house before finally setting off for home and getting back about 5.30pm.

