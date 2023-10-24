24th October 2023

I hate clothes shopping but I really need a smarter jacket and some new trousers - preferably beige coloured. I went to Kingston with a handful of vouchers but after two hours of shopping I had only bought two boxes of ear buds and had to revive myself with a cup of tea and a flapjack in the lovely old All Saints Church! It was surprisingly calming to sit there for half an hour or so and it had the desired effect in that I went back to John Lewis and bought a jacket, pair of trousers and top in quick succession. They were totally different colours to what i actually wanted but will do so I was relieved to get on the bus home.



In the remains of the afternoon, I continued work on a poster that one of my photo club colleagues needed and then reset the photographs I had taken at the RNLI boat naming ceremony to the sponsor Hilary Saw and received a lovely email in reply from her so that made me feel good.



