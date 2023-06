Cranes, Glass & Southwark Bridge

First time back at the Globe since the pandemic.

We went to see the midnight matinee of a Midsummer Night's Dream.



Trains there & back were a nightmare, and it was waaaay too hot for me.

It was still 21ºC at the interval at 1am!

Did the obligatory long exposure shot of Southwark Bridge after dinner (BBQ Brisket Pizza - very good!).