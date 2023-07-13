Sign up
Previous
74 / 365
Solent Chop
The very last of the light - asking a bit too much of the camera here, but the prompt is triptych this week and this poor little yacht heading out into some full-on Solent Chop seemed to fit the bill.
Looked very unpleasant!
Terrible IQ & edit, but it's all I've got so far this week.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
0
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3765
photos
97
followers
30
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2023
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2023 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yacht
,
monochrome
,
triptych
,
solent
,
silver efex pro
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
