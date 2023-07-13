Previous
Solent Chop by humphreyhippo
Solent Chop

The very last of the light - asking a bit too much of the camera here, but the prompt is triptych this week and this poor little yacht heading out into some full-on Solent Chop seemed to fit the bill.

Looked very unpleasant!

Terrible IQ & edit, but it's all I've got so far this week.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Humphrey Hippo

Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
