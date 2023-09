Not sure how we've managed to miss the existence of a 76ft obelisk on our regular Sunday bimble route, but I saw it marked on the map a couple of weeks ago and was all, "what is that???".It's apparently "one of Britain's finest obelisks" and I believe them. It is rather lovely, though pretty hidden by all the oaks around it now. Built in 1840 from Dartmoor granite, it's to commemorate the life and work of "Lymington's National Hero", Sir Harry Burrard Neale.Link: https://www.newforestnpa.gov.uk/discover/history-culture/famous-forest-folk/sir-harry-burrard-neale-admiral/