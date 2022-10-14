Day 5: Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip

Friday, October 14th.

It was 35 degrees and windy when I woke… chilly! I took a little time an explored Bluewater Lake State Park this morning. Down by the lake I saw some wild horses grazing and there were campers parked in different locations near the lake so they must allow boondock camping. I hiked the dam overlook trail and it took me alongside a canyon before reaching the dam. The vegetation reminded me of the Grand Canyon and this park is at 7500 feet of elevation.



My drive was uneventful and it took about 6 hours to travel about 300 miles. There was traffic jam at the Grand Canyon Park entrance and it took about 20 minutes to get through. I got my camper set up and unhitched for the first time since leaving home. I drove over to the visitor center and walked to the rim near Mather Point. The sun setting on the canyon was gorgeous. Very light pink at the top and a beautiful shade of blue at the horizon. I was going to get dinner at Yavapai Lodge but there were so many people there I just at dinner at the camper. I’ve changed time zones again and it is three hours earlier here than at home… this is a big adjustment. I’m excited about being here and so happy I arrived safely.