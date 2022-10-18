Day 9 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim trip: Bighorn Sheep

Tuesday, October 18.

I drove to the visitor center and caught the orange bus out to the South Kaibab trail and arrived about 11:30. This is the trail that I took last February to descend to the bottom on my rim to river trip. The trail was as beautiful as I remembered it. Someone coming up told me to look for some bighorn sheep on the side of the mountain. Soon after I spotted four sheep — two mommas and two youngsters. They were fascinating to watch. I shot lots of photos and then moved on. At Ooh Ah Point there were so many people on the rocks taking selfies I snapped a few photos and kept going. I walked to Cedar Ridge and had lunch there then turned around and headed back. I kept looking for the sheep on the way back up and finally close to the trailhead I spotted the original four that I saw and two more. I shot even more photos… it was simply a spectacular moment. They are so agile with the way they hop around on the rocks and their feet are just on the edge… wish I had that kind of sure footing. I finally finished shooting and caught the bus back to the visitor center. Then I headed back to the camper to fix dinner and turn in early. I went to sleep early and got a great night’s sleep.