Day 16 Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Trip: Ram

Tuesday, October 25.

The final day of my backpacking trip has arrived and it is bittersweet. I’m looking forward to all the luxuries that await me at the rim… a hotel room with a hot shower, a steak dinner at El. Tovar, etc. I hung back at camp until everyone had left except our guide Kendrick who was busy packing up campsite. I heard this deep sound that sounded like someone saying”here.” I found the source… it was deer. I think they were saying… here… I’m a deer… haha. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a deer make a sound before this instance.



With Kendrick’s permission I headed up the Bright Angel trail by myself… I love hiking by myself and at times I saw other members of our group ahead on the trail. At almost a mile into my hike I came around a corner and saw a large ram walking towards me on the trail. I stopped in my tracks not certain what to do… he kept moving towards me and I was frightened but decided to stand still. Finally he veered off the trail and ran down a ridge line and stopped and turned and looked back at me. It seemed like he was posing for me… an amazing sight. He stood still for awhile then turned and ran back up the ridge line and then headed away from the trail. I saw him meet up with his mate across the way.



Soon after Kendrick caught up with me and just after 1.5 mile rest-house we came to a sport just shy of two mile corner. I love this spot on the trail. There is a section with beautiful deep purple rock that looks like it would become a waterfall in times of rain… I had been here on a day hike last February, and then I also came up this way on the last day of the February backpacking trip. I continued on at at 3 mile rest-house I took a break to have a snack. I only had 1.5 more miles to go to finish my trip and I wanted to savor each step. As I continued on the trail I took time to stop and look down at Plateau Point (where we were yesterday afternoon/evening) as the view down the canyon towards Phantom Ranch and the North rim is stunning.



At the second tunnel I asked Kendrick to take my picture and then we continued on our way. The corner that was so icy in February was only slightly wet today. Although it snowed at the South rim while we were in the canyon the ground was too warm for much snow to stick and there was no snow on the main trail but you could see a tiny bit of snow at the edge of the trail. I walked through the first tunnel and now only had steps to go. I reached the trailhead and Mandy and my friend Rob were there to greet me and take my picture… the others had finished just 10 minutes ahead of me. My walking time on this day was 4 hours an improvement of about a half hour from my February time. I began the day at 3,800 altitude and ended at 6,860 altitude for a gain of 3, 010 feet across 4.5 miles. This day was all ascent… no loss of altitude today… it was an uphill journey that I successfully completed…. Yay!!! Another big goal accomplished.



We walked over to our campers at the backcountry office and stowed backpacks. Then I walked over to Maswik Lodge to check in and see if the pizza place was open for lunch. Unfortunately it was closed… Rob gave me a ride to/from Yavapai Tavern and I had lunch with Mandy, Kendrick & Rob. I met the entire group at El Tovar for dinner. It was a relaxing meal and Mandy shared her French Onion soup with me… yum… a house specialty. I had a fantastic new York strip steak (leftovers were breakfast for the next day.) We shared some great deserts… the pumpkin crem-brûlée was spectacular. Such a great way to end our trip and say our goodbyes at the end of this fantastic meal.