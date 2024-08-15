Day 10: American Basin

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 10. Thursday, August 15.

French toast with strawberries and blueberries & sausage. Breakfast was so yummy… I was ready to take on the world! Here are the places we visited:

Cinnamon Pass (12,640 ft elevation). It was quite chilly in these high mountain passes and we wore our down jackets.

American Basin (11,530 ft elevation) I flew my drone, hiked up a ways on a trail then Kate & I walked the trail by the lake.

Engineer Pass (12,800 ft elevation).



By the time we got back to camp I was starved. Dinner was hamburgers, baked beans, tomato cucumber salad.