Day 10: American Basin by kvphoto
38 / 365

Day 10: American Basin

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 10. Thursday, August 15.
French toast with strawberries and blueberries & sausage. Breakfast was so yummy… I was ready to take on the world! Here are the places we visited:
Cinnamon Pass (12,640 ft elevation). It was quite chilly in these high mountain passes and we wore our down jackets.
American Basin (11,530 ft elevation) I flew my drone, hiked up a ways on a trail then Kate & I walked the trail by the lake.
Engineer Pass (12,800 ft elevation).

By the time we got back to camp I was starved. Dinner was hamburgers, baked beans, tomato cucumber salad.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
gloria jones ace
Super pov
September 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition
September 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful view!
September 12th, 2024  
