Leading to our final destination by ludwigsdiana
Leading to our final destination

in Sutherland, this typical dusty side road.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

winghong_ho
Beautiful shot with lovely sky.
February 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great perspective that makes me want to travel to the end of that road.
February 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov looking along the road to the distance ,
February 28th, 2024  
