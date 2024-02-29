Previous
The reason by ludwigsdiana
Photo 923

The reason

for coming to Sutherland was to see SALT, Southern African Large Telescope.

Unfortunately we were not allowed inside!

Hubby was in charge of the bookings and he mistakenly only booked the tour for 1!

We thought they might let us in, but there was just no way.

So this is all I have and the info can be found on the following link.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_African_Large_Telescope
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh noooooo!! So sorry. It looks amazing.
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise