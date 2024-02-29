Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 923
The reason
for coming to Sutherland was to see SALT, Southern African Large Telescope.
Unfortunately we were not allowed inside!
Hubby was in charge of the bookings and he mistakenly only booked the tour for 1!
We thought they might let us in, but there was just no way.
So this is all I have and the info can be found on the following link.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_African_Large_Telescope
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8742
photos
307
followers
139
following
252% complete
View this month »
916
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
Latest from all albums
2602
2610
2604
922
2603
2605
2611
923
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
telescope
Casablanca
ace
Oh noooooo!! So sorry. It looks amazing.
February 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close