En-lichen-ment #2

Perforated Ruffle Lichen (Parmotrema perforatum)

--Habitat: Sunny, open sites

--Substrate: Bark of upper branches and trunks

--Isidia & Soredia: None

--Apothecia: Common, stalked, large and almost bowl-like, with a hole in the center of the brown disk. Perforated disks may remind you of eyeballs.

--Rhizines: Simple, black or brown, with a rhizine-free marginal zone

--Distinctive Features: Mineral gray thallus with broad, rounded lobes and black marginal cilia74. Perforated apothecia are striking. Lower surface is splotched with white near margins, and becomes dark brown or black near the center.

--Notes: In WV, P. perforatum is evidently much less common than P. hypotropum.



From the Franz Lichen Guide