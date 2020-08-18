Previous
Next
En-lichen-ment #2 by marlboromaam
33 / 365

En-lichen-ment #2

Perforated Ruffle Lichen (Parmotrema perforatum)
--Habitat: Sunny, open sites
--Substrate: Bark of upper branches and trunks
--Isidia & Soredia: None
--Apothecia: Common, stalked, large and almost bowl-like, with a hole in the center of the brown disk. Perforated disks may remind you of eyeballs.
--Rhizines: Simple, black or brown, with a rhizine-free marginal zone
--Distinctive Features: Mineral gray thallus with broad, rounded lobes and black marginal cilia74. Perforated apothecia are striking. Lower surface is splotched with white near margins, and becomes dark brown or black near the center.
--Notes: In WV, P. perforatum is evidently much less common than P. hypotropum.

From the Franz Lichen Guide
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I've only seen this one time - it's really quite interesting to look at.
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise