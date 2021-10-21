Sign up
Photo 3636
Hands [Filler]
The latest in
my continuing series of grandchild hand photos
. Selective coloring to eliminate a distraction from the sneaker in the background.
And with a doting auntie, she has now reached an age for fingernail polish…
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Home!”
2 years ago:
“Moth at cinder block…”
3 years ago:
“One-frame day…”
4 years ago:
“53rd Head of the Charles Regatta”
5 years ago:
“Devil Pepper”
6 years ago:
“In the land of Hans Christian Andersen”
7 years ago:
“New life in the midst of loss…”
8 years ago:
“Last butterfly of the year?”
9 years ago:
“Vanessa to the rescue (again)!”
10 years ago:
“A different kind of ‘sunset’”
[ PXL_20211016_223147555S75x100Sctm :: cell phone ]
21st October 2021
21st Oct 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
16th October 2021 6:31pm
Tags
hands
,
granddaughter
,
grandchild
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tmfiller
,
fingernail-polish
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchild
