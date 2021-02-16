Previous
jenn's "untitled" by summerfield
jenn's "untitled"

one would think that a simple view of this structure https://365project.org/aikiuser/more/2021-02-01 would be easy to translate into a painting. wrong.

although i enjoyed mixing the colours to try and get as close a shade to the original, i miscalculated the size of the photo and i was left with a lot of space at the bottom. what to do, i thought that the cropped blue rectangle was a door, so i drew a door. only it was pointed out to me that the door was too small in relation to the arched doorway in the upper part of the photo.

i am in a group called "artsygang", a group of 365 photogs who are dabbling in painting because why not? you can blame the pandemic on that, although for some of us it is a surprise that we are able to tap on some hidden skills -- some discovered they can bake, or sew, or cook, or even sing. for me, the pandemic forced me to discover that indeed i could paint and to some extent i can draw. so in that group, we support each other's success and foibles in our painting.

there are two other artists who attempted to paint this but i'm not sure if they will show their work. watch for it, though.

16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
Sally Ings ace
Very nice. I like how the blue pops
February 17th, 2021  
summerfield ace
@aikiuser - jenn.
February 17th, 2021  
