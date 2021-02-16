jenn's "untitled"

although i enjoyed mixing the colours to try and get as close a shade to the original, i miscalculated the size of the photo and i was left with a lot of space at the bottom. what to do, i thought that the cropped blue rectangle was a door, so i drew a door. only it was pointed out to me that the door was too small in relation to the arched doorway in the upper part of the photo.
i am in a group called "artsygang", a group of 365 photogs who are dabbling in painting because why not? you can blame the pandemic on that, although for some of us it is a surprise that we are able to tap on some hidden skills -- some discovered they can bake, or sew, or cook, or even sing. for me, the pandemic forced me to discover that indeed i could paint and to some extent i can draw. so in that group, we support each other's success and foibles in our painting.
there are two other artists who attempted to paint this but i'm not sure if they will show their work. watch for it, though.