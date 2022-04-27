Previous
Next
Circling by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
122 / 365

Circling

Sally challenged me to photograph an animal that isn't The Lodger Cat.

Gulls are animals aren't they?? These black headed gulls devoured a loaf of sliced white ; this was the most successful of a quarter of that loaf!
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@salza here you go Sally
April 27th, 2022  
katy ace
Well done! You caught them in an almost perfect circle. Is it B&W or just a gray day?
April 27th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
B&W very much fits well with today’s weather.
April 27th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Oh very well caught. Birds definitely fit challenge brief in my opinion.
April 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
THat's when I worry they will poop on me.
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise