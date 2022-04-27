Sign up
122 / 365
Circling
Sally challenged me to photograph an animal that isn't The Lodger Cat.
Gulls are animals aren't they?? These black headed gulls devoured a loaf of sliced white ; this was the most successful of a quarter of that loaf!
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
5
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3551
photos
217
followers
86
following
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
JackieR
ace
@salza
here you go Sally
April 27th, 2022
katy
ace
Well done! You caught them in an almost perfect circle. Is it B&W or just a gray day?
April 27th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
B&W very much fits well with today’s weather.
April 27th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Oh very well caught. Birds definitely fit challenge brief in my opinion.
April 27th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
THat's when I worry they will poop on me.
April 27th, 2022
