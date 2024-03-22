Official Top 20 Chart - Week 709

1) It's already spring by haskar
2) It's Raining by Babs
3) Quail Walks the Runway by Taffy
4) Laurel Hill Cemetery by Joan Robillard
5) Every Sunrise Is a Poem by KV
6) Strawberry Bubbles by Junan Heath
7) Little Old Lady by FBailey
8) Getting ready for action by Diana
9) Florida Dreamin' by Peter Dulis
10) Pink Dreams by Mallory
11) Once was an orchard... by Rob Z
12) Song Sparrow by gloria jones
13) Wow! by Brian
14) Oh boy, spring really is here. by Kerry McCarthy
15) One for the rust lovers by LManning (Laura)
16) I Couldn't Leave It In The Garden DSC_7037 by Merrelyn
17) Droplets, Moss, Swirl by ~*~ Jo ~*~
18) When You Forget To Focus by Jane Pittenger
19) Down low by John
20) 14march by amyK
- It's already spring by haskar
- It's Raining by onewing
- Quail Walks the Runway by taffy
- Laurel Hill Cemetery by joansmor
- Every Sunrise Is a Poem by kvphoto
- Strawberry Bubbles by paintdipper
- Little Old Lady by fbailey
- Getting ready for action by ludwigsdiana
- Florida Dreamin' by pdulis
- Pink Dreams by sunnygirl
- Once was an orchard... by robz
- Song Sparrow by seattlite
- Wow! by briaan
- Oh boy, spring really is here. by mccarth1
- One for the rust lovers by ljmanning
- I Couldn't Leave It In The Garden DSC_7037 by merrelyn
- Droplets, Moss, Swirl by ziggy77
- When You Forget To Focus by jgpittenger
- Down low by johnnyfrs
- 14march by amyk