Previous
227 / 365
End of the week beer
In a cool garden evening before the rain returns. Actually the predicted rain this morning wasn't bad.
Working from home day and grabbed a quick chat with M before she headed off again. Lunch in the garden and now beer after a tedious day writing instructions for the new ticketing system.
18 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
365 2023
M2101K6G
18th August 2023 6:07pm
glass
beer
garden
evening
Kitty Hawke
ace
It has been pouring down and windy here in Cornwall all afternoon......and predicted to get worse later pffttttt.....August !
August 18th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Well deserved!
August 18th, 2023
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 18th, 2023
