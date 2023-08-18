Previous
End of the week beer by boxplayer
End of the week beer

In a cool garden evening before the rain returns. Actually the predicted rain this morning wasn't bad.

Working from home day and grabbed a quick chat with M before she headed off again. Lunch in the garden and now beer after a tedious day writing instructions for the new ticketing system.

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
Kitty Hawke ace
It has been pouring down and windy here in Cornwall all afternoon......and predicted to get worse later pffttttt.....August !
August 18th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Well deserved!
August 18th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 18th, 2023  
