November words 19A tough one this - Google inspiration only came up with floppy hats and floppy disks. Then @kjarn had the bright idea of using a floppy eared bunny but she hadn't been able to find hers - and neither could I! But I thought Snowy looked quite floppy over the banisters anyway!Dome https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-19 19 November 2023Walthamstow E17