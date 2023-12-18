Sign up
Previous
Photo 1715
Books
December festive words 18
Old Christmas decorations made by Dave's mum in their customary place hanging from the sitting room door handle just in front of the reading pile books.
Criss cross
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-18
18 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
book
,
christmas
,
books
,
door
,
vintage
,
old
,
silver
,
bell
,
bookshelf
,
bells
,
decorations
,
handle
,
christmas decorations
,
dec23words
